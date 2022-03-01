Beacon Capital Management Inc. Acquires 39,173 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for 7.6% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $229,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $189.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.32. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $173.88 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

