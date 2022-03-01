Beacon Capital Management Inc. Buys 36,312 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $16,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

PSP opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

