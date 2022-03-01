Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 4,437 Shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of DHB Capital worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in DHB Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DHB Capital during the third quarter worth $64,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital during the third quarter worth $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DHB Capital during the third quarter worth $139,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHBC stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. DHB Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

