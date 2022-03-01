Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $5.30 Million Position in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,613 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Highland Transcend Partners I were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTPA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the third quarter worth about $496,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Highland Transcend Partners I in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

HTPA opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Highland Transcend Partners I Profile

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

