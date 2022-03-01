Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $5.66 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB opened at $211.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.53 and a 200-day moving average of $262.53. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $200.36 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

