Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AY. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.