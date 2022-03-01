UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 11,672 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $214,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST opened at $387.08 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.64 and a 200 day moving average of $423.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.