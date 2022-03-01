UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,122,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $252,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 155.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.