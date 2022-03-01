Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 986,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,969 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $277,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

LH opened at $271.26 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $230.89 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.06 and its 200-day moving average is $287.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

