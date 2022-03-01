SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $10.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.19. 4,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,320. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.62. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.62.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

