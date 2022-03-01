IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,236,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,481 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $296,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQV stock opened at $230.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.62. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.13 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

