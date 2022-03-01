Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 806 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $24,076,075,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.9% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 408.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,001,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,282,000 after buying an additional 1,607,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

