T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Trimmed by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after buying an additional 1,216,242 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $122.56 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $153.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

