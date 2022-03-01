Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 12,870 Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,534,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Arrival stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Arrival has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

