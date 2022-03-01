Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $245.95 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

