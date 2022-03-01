Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Cowen from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 126.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $584.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.32. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

