Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 285.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 420,453 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,405,000 after buying an additional 712,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,903,000 after purchasing an additional 697,241 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 497,075 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,395,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,255,000 after acquiring an additional 350,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,005,000 after acquiring an additional 295,207 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.84 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

