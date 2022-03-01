Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Grows Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $210.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.95. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $190.22 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.