Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in February

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LCRTF opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Leucrotta Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

