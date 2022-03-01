Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 1,382.4% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADVZF opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. Adventus Mining has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.06.

Several research firms have commented on ADVZF. Raymond James cut their target price on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Adventus Mining from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

