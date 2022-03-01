American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Wingstop worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $145.35 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

About Wingstop (Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.