American International Group Inc. Sells 16,064 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,064 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 975,756 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,260,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,084,000 after purchasing an additional 407,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 595,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 376,453 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.