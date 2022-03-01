Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 544,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,015 shares of company stock worth $3,916,113 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

