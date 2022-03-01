Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 190.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,033 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $15,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

HELE opened at $205.67 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $194.48 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.