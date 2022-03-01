Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $694.26 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.03 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,009.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,312.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.