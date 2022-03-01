American International Group Inc. Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in LHC Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHCG. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

LHC Group stock opened at $136.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

