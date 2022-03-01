DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,199 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 288,873 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at $121.59 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

DTE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.