Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $5.59 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $72.74 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

