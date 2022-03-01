Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Okta stock opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta has a 12 month low of $152.51 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $228,650,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

