Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $37,070.99 and approximately $40.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 64.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 125.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSPNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.