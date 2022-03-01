Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HE opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HE. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

