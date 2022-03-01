Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of HE opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HE. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
