Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $86.32 and a 52 week high of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average of $117.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 100.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

