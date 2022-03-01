First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 191 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.81.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $69.01 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

