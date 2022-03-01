First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $153,000 Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Globus Medical stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

