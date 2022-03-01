Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth $89,998,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth $85,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after acquiring an additional 879,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,591,000 after acquiring an additional 731,483 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth $14,521,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LZ opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $248,348.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,608 shares of company stock worth $5,699,796 over the last three months.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.