First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 3.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zuora by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,572,000 after buying an additional 400,260 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 111.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 23,185 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $453,962.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.