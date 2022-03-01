Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $89,000 in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 915,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 218,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 74,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,772,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BB shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of BB opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $32,371.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $57,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

