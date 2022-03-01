First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHNG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,592,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,773,000 after buying an additional 128,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Change Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
