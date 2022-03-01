S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.74.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

