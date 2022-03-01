S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 343,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $19.44.

