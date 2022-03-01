S.A. Mason LLC Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 246,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 204,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average is $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.08%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

