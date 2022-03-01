S.A. Mason LLC Sells 695 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.