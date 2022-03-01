iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,664 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $64,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $267.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

