S.A. Mason LLC Decreases Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 492,001 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,896,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 413,779 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth $5,695,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 368,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2,638.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 360,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of SCS stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 527.32%.

About Steelcase (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.