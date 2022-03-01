Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,839 shares during the period. Generac makes up approximately 1.3% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $170,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

