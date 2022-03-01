Studio Investment Management LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -310.00%.
Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.