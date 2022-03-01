Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Baidu by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $152.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $311.18.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

