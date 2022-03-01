3,692 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the third quarter worth approximately $29,392,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 64.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 334,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 2,189.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 307,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 294,051 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 19.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 179,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 137.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 100,509 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29.

