Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.78.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NOG opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 151.78% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -5.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 41.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,864,000 after purchasing an additional 514,149 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $2,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 320,472 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $31,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.