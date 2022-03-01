Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 161,108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

