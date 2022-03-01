Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Sesen Bio (Get Rating)
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
